March SLAS Discovery explores COVID-19 drug therapies six months later

Oak Brook, IL - The March edition of SLAS Discovery features the cover article, "Therapeutic and Vaccine Options for COVID-19: Status After 6 Months of the Disease Outbreak" by Christian Ogaugwu (Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria ), Dawid Maciorowski, Subba Rao Durvasula, Ph.D., Ravi Durvasula, M.D., and Adinarayana Kunamneni, Ph.D. (Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, IL, USA).

This cover article focuses on the therapeutic and vaccine options available against the novel coronavirus, roughly six months after the outbreak; because the COVID-19-related death toll worldwide had reached 500,000 in six months (and ballooned to over 2,000,000 at the time of publishing) the importance of options to temper the disease cannot be overemphasized. The article highlights the available treatment alternatives for mild and serious active cases of COVID-19 infections and explores the vaccine options that should aid to confer immunity to vaccinated individuals. In addition to providing information on available options to tackle COVID-19, this article summarizes global efforts towards bringing an end to this pandemic. The authors have concluded a combinatorial therapy is to be designed with both immunizations, as well as small compounds. Other articles in this issue discuss repurposed therapies used for treatment of COVID-19 cases, as well as promising vaccines at different stages of clinical trials.

The March issue of SLAS Discovery includes nine articles of original research in addition to the cover article.

Articles of Original Research include:

CETSA MS Profiling for a Comparative Assessment of FDA-Approved Antivirals Repurposed for COVID-19 Therapy Identifies Trip13 as a Remdesivir Off-Target

A Scalable Approach Reveals Functional Responses of iPSC Cardiomyocyte 3D Spheroids

Assessment of Drug Proarrhythmic Potential in Electrically Paced Human Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell-Derived Ventricular Cardiomyocytes Using Multielectrode Array

Major Improvements in Robustness and Efficiency during the Screening of Novel Enzyme Effectors by the 3-Point Kinetics Assay

Optimization of a Colorimetric Assay to Determine Lactate Dehydrogenase B Activity Using Design of Experiments

AlphaScreen Identifies MSUT2 Inhibitors for Tauopathy-Targeting Therapeutic Discovery

Leveraging Automation toward Development of a High-Throughput Gene Expression Profiling Platform

Quantitative Automated Assays in Living Cells to Screen for Inhibitors of Hemichannel Function

A "Target Class" Screen to Identify Activators of Two-Pore Domain Potassium (K2P) Channels

Development of a Cell-Based Assay for Identifying KCa3.1 Inhibitors Using Intestinal Epithelial Cell Lines

Characterizations of the Urate Transporter, GLUT9, and Its Potent Inhibitors by Patch-Clamp Technique

Other articles include:

Saporin, a Polynucleotide-Adenosine Nucleosidase, May Be an Efficacious Therapeutic Agent for SARS-CoV-2 Infection

COMPARE Analysis: A Bioinformatic Approach to Accelerate Drug Repurposing against COVID-19 and Other Emerging Epidemics

Parallel All-Optical Assay to Study Use-Dependent Functioning of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels in a Miniaturized Format

