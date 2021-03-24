GSA's journals add new research articles on COVID-19 and aging

The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following were published between January 8 and March 15; all are free to access:
Comment on: "Beyond chronological age: Frailty and multimorbidity predict in-hospital mortality in patients with coronavirus disease 2019": Letter to the editor in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Noémie Girard, MS, Geoffrey Odille, MS, Stéphane Sanchez, MD, Sarah Lelarge, MD, Alexandre Mignot, MD, Sophie Putot, MD, Fabrice Larosa, MD, Jérémie Vovelle, MD, Valentine Nuss, MD, Sofia Da Silva, MD, Jérémy Barben, MD, MSc, Patrick Manckoundia, MD, PhD, and Alain Putot, MD, PhD
Coping of Older Adults in Times of COVID-19: Considerations of Temporality Among Dutch Older Adults: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Miriam Verhage, MSc, Lucia Thielman, MSc, Lieke de Kock, MA, and Jolanda Lindenberg, PhD
Longitudinal Correlates of Loneliness and Psychological Distress During the Lockdown Situation Due to COVID-19: Effects of Age and Self-Perceptions of Aging: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Andrés Losada-Baltar, PhD, José Ángel Martínez-Huertas, PhD, Lucía Jiménez-Gonzalo, MA, María del Sequeros Pedroso-Chaparro, MA, Laura Gallego-Alberto, PhD, José Fernandes-Pires, MA, and María Márquez-González, PhD
The Nexus between Telomere Length and Lymphocyte Count in Seniors hospitalized with COVID-19: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Athanase Benetos, MD, PhD, Tsung-Po Lai, PhD, Simon Toupance, PhD, Carlos Labat, BSc, Simon Verhulst, PhD, Sylvie Gautier, MD, Marie-Noelle Ungeheuer, MD, PhD, Christine Perret-Guillaume, MD, PhD, Daniel Levy, MD, Ezra Susser, MD, and Abraham Aviv, MD
The COVID-19 Pandemic, Biogerontology and the Ageing of Humanity: Perspective in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Colin Farrelly, PhD
Altered Blood Cell Traits Underlie a Major Genetic Locus of Severe COVID-19: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Jingqi Zhou, PhD, Yitang Sun, MPH, Weishan Huang, PhD, and Kaixiong Ye, PhD
Delirium in Older Patients with COVID-19: Incidence, Risk Factors and Prognostic Value: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Aline Mendes, MD, François R Herrmann, MD, MPH, Samuel Périvier, MD, Gabriel Gold, MD, PhD, Christophe E. Graf, MD, and Dina Zekry, MD, PhD
Depression and Elevated Inflammation among Chinese Older Adults: Eight Years after the 2003 SARS Epidemic: Research article in The Gerontologist by Haowei Wang, PhD, Jeffrey E. Stokes, PhD, and Jeffrey A. Burr, PhD
Nurse Practitioners Rising to the Challenge During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Long-Term Care Homes: Research article in The Gerontologist by Katherine S. McGilton, PhD, Alexandra Krassikova, BSc, Veronique Boscart, PhD, Souraya Sidani, PhD, Andrea Iaboni, MD DPhil, Shirin Vellani, MN-NP, and Astrid Escrig-Pinol, PhD
Biological Aging Predicts Vulnerability to COVID-19 Severity in UK Biobank Participants: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Chia-Ling Kuo, PhD, Luke C Pilling, PhD, Janice L. Atkins, PhD, Jane A. H. Masoli, MBChB, João Delgado, PhD, Christopher Tignanelli, MD, George A Kuchel, MD, David Melzer, MBBCH, PhD, Kenneth B Beckman, PhD, and Morgan E. Levine, PhD
Impact of Systemic Corticosteroids on Mortality in Older Adults with Critical COVID-19 Pneumonia: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Esther Piniella-Ruiz, MD, María Teresa Bellver-Álvarez, MD, Beatriz Mestre-Gómez, MD, Belén Escolano-Fernández, MD, Sara Vinat-Prado, MD, Rita Cabezas-Olea, MD, María Soledad Acedo-Gutiérrez, MD, Mirian Akasbi-Montalvo, MD, Pablo Ryan-Murua, MD, PhD, Ana Bustamante-Fermosel, MD, Nuria Muñoz-Rivas, MD, PhD, Carmen Santamaría-García, MD, Virginia Pardo-Guimerá, MD, Mariano Ulla-Anés, MD, PhD, Anabel Franco-Moreno, MD, PhD, and Juna Torres-Macho, MD, PhD
Are Older Adults More Optimistic? Evidence from China, Israel and the US: Research report in The Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences by Hongmei Lin, MS, Yuanqing Chang, MS, Chao Chen, MS, Yuen Wan Ho, PhD, Wanyu Xi, MS, Xin Zhang, PhD, Helene H. Fung, PhD, and Liat Ayalon, PhD
Adaptive Metabolic and Inflammatory Responses Identified Using Accelerated Aging Metrics Are Linked to Adverse Outcomes in Severe SARS-CoV-2 Infection: Research article in The Journals of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences by Alejandro Márquez-Salinas, MD, Carlos A. Fermín-Martínez, MD, Neftalí Eduardo Antonio-Villa, MD, Arsenio Vargas-Vázquez, MD, Enrique C. Guerra, MD, Alejandro Campos-Muñoz, MD, Lilian Zavala-Romero, MD, Roopa Mehta, MD, MSc, Jessica Paola Bahena-López, MD, Edgar Ortiz-Brizuela, MD, María Fernanda González-Lara, MD, MSc, Carla M Roman-Montes, MD, Bernardo A. Martinez-Guerra, MD, Alfredo Ponce de Leon, MD, José Sifuentes-Osornio, MD, Luis Miguel Gutiérrez-Robledo, MD, PhD, Carlos A. Aguilar-Salinas, MD, PhD, and Omar Yaxmehen Bello-Chavolla, MD, PhD
