OECD PISA report on student growth mindset to be released April 8

Washington, April 2, 2021--The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will release a new PISA report on student growth mindset on Thursday, April 8 at 5:00 a.m. ET, followed by a press conference held in collaboration with the American Educational Research Association (AERA) and the Yidan Prize Foundation at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The new report "Sky's the limit: Growth mindset, students, and schools in PISA" provides analyses on student growth mindset, a concept much discussed in the current field of psychology. Growth mindset is the belief that someone's ability and intelligence can be developed over time. PISA collected international comparable data on "growth mindset" from nearly 80 countries/economies for the first time in 2018. The report sheds lights on how educators, policy makers and researchers can further support the potential of students around the world.

Edward Ma (Yidan Prize Foundation), Carol Dweck (Stanford University), and Andreas Schleicher (OECD) will open the press conference to discuss the findings, which will be followed by Q&A with reporters, moderated by Tony Pals (AERA) on April 8, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. ET. This event is organized as a part of the 2021 AERA Virtual Annual Meeting.

This event is open to media and will be broadcast live. Here is a link for press registration and a link for public viewing. Contact communications@aera.net for any questions regarding registration.

To request a copy of the report under embargo, journalists should email Miguel.gorman@oecd.org.

Copies will be sent on Wednesday, April 7. More information on PISA is available at http://www. oecd. org/ pisa

