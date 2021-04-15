Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 3 publishes

https:/
The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.
Featured papers in this issue are:
Isorhapontigenin protects against doxorubicin-induced cardiotoxicity via increasing YAP1 expression by authors Panxia Wang, Minghui Wang, Yuehuai Hu, Jianxing Chen, Yanjun Cao, Cui Liu, Zhongkai Wu, Juan Shen, Jing Lu and Peiqing Liua (https:/
Abrogation of USP7 is an alternative strategy to downregulate PD-L1 and sensitize gastric cancer cells to T cells killing by authors Zhiru Wang, Wenting Kang, Ouwen Li, Fengyu Qi, Junwei Wang, Yinghua You, Pengxing He, Zhenhe Suo, Yichao Zheng and Hong-Min Liu (https:/
An injectable micelle-hydrogel hybrid for localized and prolonged drug delivery in the management of renal fibrosis by authors Xianyan Qin, Yingying Xua, Xu Zhou, Tao Gong, Zhi-Rong Zhang and Yao Fu (https:/
Other articles published in the issue include:
Reviews
Targeting redox-altered plasticity to reactivate synaptic function: A novel therapeutic strategy for cognitive disorder
Pei Wang, Fang Wang, Lan Ni, Pengfei Wu, Jianguo Chen
https:/
Hedgehog signaling in gastrointestinal carcinogenesis and the gastrointestinal tumor microenvironment
Jinghui Zhang, Jiajun Fan, Xian Zeng, Mingming Nie, Jingyun Luan, Yichen Wang, DianwenJu, KaiYin
https:/
Natural products as LSD1 inhibitors for cancer therapy
Yuan Fang, Chao Yang, Zhiqiang Yu, Xiaochuan Li, Qingchun Mu, Guochao Liao, Bin Yu
https:/
Original Articles
S-Allylmercaptocysteine improves alcoholic liver disease partly through a direct modulation of insulin receptor signaling
Pingping Luo, Ming Zheng, Rui Zhang, Hong Zhang, Yingxia Liu, Wei Li, Xiaoming Sun, Qian Yu, George L. Tipoe, Jia Xiao
https:/
A novel SIRT6 activator ameliorates neuroinflammation and ischemic brain injury via EZH2/ FOXC1 axis
Tailin He, Jialin Shang, Chenglong Gao, Xin Guan, Yingyi Chen, Liwen Zhu, Luyong Zhang, Cunjin Zhang, Jian Zhang, Tao Pang
https:/
Constitutive androstane receptor induced-hepatomegaly and liver regeneration is partially via yes-associated protein activation
Yue Gao, Shicheng Fan, Hua Li, Yiming Jiang, Xinpeng Yao, Shuguang Zhu, Xiao Yang, Ruimin Wang, Jianing Tian, Frank J. Gonzalez, Min Huang, Huichang Bi
https:/
Ultra-short-course and intermittent TB47-containing oral regimens produce stable cure against Buruli ulcer in a murine model and prevent the emergence of resistance for Mycobacterium ulcerans
Yamin Gao, H.M. Adnan Hameed, Yang Liu, Lingmin Guo, Cuiting Fang, Xirong Tian, Zhiyong Liu, Shuai Wang, Zhili Lu, Md Mahmudul Islam, Tianyu Zhang
https:/
A multifunctional cross-validation high-throughput screening protocol enabling the discovery of new SHP2 inhibitors
Yihui Song, Min Zhao, Yahong Wu, Bin Yu, Hong-Min Liu
https:/
Functional metabolomics reveal the role of AHR/GPR35 mediated kynurenic acid gradient sensing in chemotherapy-induced intestinal damage
Di Wang, Danting Li, Yuxin Zhang, Jie Chen, Ying Zhang, Chuyao Liao, Siyuan Qin, Yuan Tian, Zunjian Zhang, Fengguo Xu
https:/
Design, synthesis and biological evaluation of pyrazolo[3,4-d]pyridazinone derivatives as covalent FGFR inhibitors
Xiaowei Wu, Mengdi Dai, Rongrong Cui, Yulan Wang, Chunpu Li, Xia Peng, Jihui Zhao, Bao Wang, Yang Dai, Dan Feng, Tianbiao Yang, Hualiang Jiang, Meiyu Geng, Jing Ai Mingyue Zheng, Hong Liu
https:/
Design, synthesis, molecular modelin and biological evaluation of acrylamide derivatives as potent inhibitors of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
Fanxun Zeng, Shiliang Li, Guantian Yang, Yating Luo, Tiantian Qi ,Yingfan Liang, Tingyuan Yang, Letian Zhang, Rui Wang, Lili Zhu, Honglin Li, Xiaoyong Xu
https:/
Novel PF74-like small molecules targeting the HIV-1 capsid protein: Balance of potency and metabolic stability
Lei Wang, Mary C. Casey, Sanjeev Kumar, V. Vernekar Rajkumar, Lalji Sahani, Karen A. Kirby, Haijuan Du, Huanchun Zhang, Philip R. Tedbury, Jiashu Xie, Stefan G. Sarafianos, Zhengqiang Wang
https:/
A smart MnO2-doped graphene oxide nanosheet for enhanced chemo-photodynamic combinatorial therapy via simultaneous oxygenation and glutathione depletion
Peng Liu, Xin Xie, Miao Liu, Shuo Hu, Jinsong Ding, Wenhu Zhou
https:/
###
For more information please visit https:/
Editorial Board: https:/
APSB is available on ScienceDirect (https:/
Submissions to APSB may be made using Editorial Manager® (https:/
CiteScore: 10.5
Impact Factor: 7.097
5-Year Impact Factor: 7.865
Source Normalized Impact per Paper (SNIP): 2.210
SCImago Journal Rank (SJR): 1.792
ISSN 2211-3835