Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 3 publishes

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Featured papers in this issue are:

Isorhapontigenin protects against doxorubicin-induced cardiotoxicity via increasing YAP1 expression by authors Panxia Wang, Minghui Wang, Yuehuai Hu, Jianxing Chen, Yanjun Cao, Cui Liu, Zhongkai Wu, Juan Shen, Jing Lu and Peiqing Liua (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 017 ). Doxorubicin (Dox) decreased the expression of Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1). YAP1 alleviated Dox-induced cardiomyopathy in transcription factor TEA domain 1 (TEAD1)1-dependent manner. Isorhapontigenin effectively protected against Dox-induced cardiomyopathy and improved cardiac function by increasing the expression of YAP1.

Abrogation of USP7 is an alternative strategy to downregulate PD-L1 and sensitize gastric cancer cells to T cells killing by authors Zhiru Wang, Wenting Kang, Ouwen Li, Fengyu Qi, Junwei Wang, Yinghua You, Pengxing He, Zhenhe Suo, Yichao Zheng and Hong-Min Liu (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 005 ). In addition to inhibiting cancer cells proliferation, USP7 inhibitor can also downregulate PD-L1 expression to enhance anti-tumor immune response simultaneously. Hence, USP7 inhibitor is an anti-proliferation agent as well as a novel therapeutic agent in a PD-L1/PD-1 blockade strategy that can promote the immune response of a tumor.

An injectable micelle-hydrogel hybrid for localized and prolonged drug delivery in the management of renal fibrosis by authors Xianyan Qin, Yingying Xua, Xu Zhou, Tao Gong, Zhi-Rong Zhang and Yao Fu (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 016 ). Localized delivery, comparing to systemic drug administration, offers a unique alternative to enhance efficacy, lower dosage, and minimize systemic tissue toxicity by releasing therapeutics locally and specifically to the site of interests. The authors developed, a localized drug delivery platform ("plum?pudding" structure) with controlled release and long-acting features through an injectable hydrogel ("pudding") crosslinked via self-assembled triblock polymeric micelles ("plum") to help reduce renal interstitial fibrosis.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Reviews

Targeting redox-altered plasticity to reactivate synaptic function: A novel therapeutic strategy for cognitive disorder

Pei Wang, Fang Wang, Lan Ni, Pengfei Wu, Jianguo Chen

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 012

Hedgehog signaling in gastrointestinal carcinogenesis and the gastrointestinal tumor microenvironment

Jinghui Zhang, Jiajun Fan, Xian Zeng, Mingming Nie, Jingyun Luan, Yichen Wang, DianwenJu, KaiYin

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 022

Natural products as LSD1 inhibitors for cancer therapy

Yuan Fang, Chao Yang, Zhiqiang Yu, Xiaochuan Li, Qingchun Mu, Guochao Liao, Bin Yu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 06. 007

Original Articles

S-Allylmercaptocysteine improves alcoholic liver disease partly through a direct modulation of insulin receptor signaling

Pingping Luo, Ming Zheng, Rui Zhang, Hong Zhang, Yingxia Liu, Wei Li, Xiaoming Sun, Qian Yu, George L. Tipoe, Jia Xiao

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 006

A novel SIRT6 activator ameliorates neuroinflammation and ischemic brain injury via EZH2/ FOXC1 axis

Tailin He, Jialin Shang, Chenglong Gao, Xin Guan, Yingyi Chen, Liwen Zhu, Luyong Zhang, Cunjin Zhang, Jian Zhang, Tao Pang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 002

Constitutive androstane receptor induced-hepatomegaly and liver regeneration is partially via yes-associated protein activation

Yue Gao, Shicheng Fan, Hua Li, Yiming Jiang, Xinpeng Yao, Shuguang Zhu, Xiao Yang, Ruimin Wang, Jianing Tian, Frank J. Gonzalez, Min Huang, Huichang Bi

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 021

Ultra-short-course and intermittent TB47-containing oral regimens produce stable cure against Buruli ulcer in a murine model and prevent the emergence of resistance for Mycobacterium ulcerans

Yamin Gao, H.M. Adnan Hameed, Yang Liu, Lingmin Guo, Cuiting Fang, Xirong Tian, Zhiyong Liu, Shuai Wang, Zhili Lu, Md Mahmudul Islam, Tianyu Zhang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 007

A multifunctional cross-validation high-throughput screening protocol enabling the discovery of new SHP2 inhibitors

Yihui Song, Min Zhao, Yahong Wu, Bin Yu, Hong-Min Liu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 021

Functional metabolomics reveal the role of AHR/GPR35 mediated kynurenic acid gradient sensing in chemotherapy-induced intestinal damage

Di Wang, Danting Li, Yuxin Zhang, Jie Chen, Ying Zhang, Chuyao Liao, Siyuan Qin, Yuan Tian, Zunjian Zhang, Fengguo Xu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 07. 017

Design, synthesis and biological evaluation of pyrazolo[3,4-d]pyridazinone derivatives as covalent FGFR inhibitors

Xiaowei Wu, Mengdi Dai, Rongrong Cui, Yulan Wang, Chunpu Li, Xia Peng, Jihui Zhao, Bao Wang, Yang Dai, Dan Feng, Tianbiao Yang, Hualiang Jiang, Meiyu Geng, Jing Ai Mingyue Zheng, Hong Liu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 09. 002

Design, synthesis, molecular modelin and biological evaluation of acrylamide derivatives as potent inhibitors of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

Fanxun Zeng, Shiliang Li, Guantian Yang, Yating Luo, Tiantian Qi ,Yingfan Liang, Tingyuan Yang, Letian Zhang, Rui Wang, Lili Zhu, Honglin Li, Xiaoyong Xu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 008

Novel PF74-like small molecules targeting the HIV-1 capsid protein: Balance of potency and metabolic stability

Lei Wang, Mary C. Casey, Sanjeev Kumar, V. Vernekar Rajkumar, Lalji Sahani, Karen A. Kirby, Haijuan Du, Huanchun Zhang, Philip R. Tedbury, Jiashu Xie, Stefan G. Sarafianos, Zhengqiang Wang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 07. 016

A smart MnO2-doped graphene oxide nanosheet for enhanced chemo-photodynamic combinatorial therapy via simultaneous oxygenation and glutathione depletion

Peng Liu, Xin Xie, Miao Liu, Shuo Hu, Jinsong Ding, Wenhu Zhou

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 07. 021

