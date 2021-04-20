Experimental Biology 2021 press materials available now

Embargoed press materials are now available for the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting, featuring cutting-edge multidisciplinary research from across the life sciences. EB 2021, to be held April 27-30, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.
Taking Vitamin D Could Lower Heart Disease Risk for People with Dark Skin
Racial disparities in heart disease may be linked to vitamin D deficiency
Could Heart Medications Increase COVID-19 Risk?
Mouse study takes tissue-specific look at how blood pressure medications affect SARS-CoV-2 receptors
How Did Dinosaurs Deliver Bone-Crushing Bites? By Keeping a Stiff Lower Jaw.
New research addresses longstanding mystery on the anatomy of the Tyrannosaurus rex jaw
Cell Study Suggests Pesticide Exposure May Increase COVID-19 Susceptibility
Inflammation-induced mechanism might be linked with higher infection risk for veterans and people with metabolic disorders
Researchers Work to Increase Number of Transplantable Livers
New findings lay groundwork for turning previously unusable donor livers into transplantable organs
New COVID-19 Research
Gene Changes Might Explain Long-Haul COVID-19 Symptoms
Airway cells exposed to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein exhibited persisting changes in gene expression
SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Alone May Cause Lung Damage
New mouse model makes it easier and safer to study COVID-19 lung injury
Study Illuminates How COVID-19 Worms Its Way into the Brain
Research helps explain baffling neurological symptoms--and why they're so unpredictable
Five New Insights in the Fight Against COVID-19
Researchers announce new findings on treatments, health impacts and repercussions for science education
Researchers Design Sensor for Fast, Inexpensive On-Site Ebola Detection
Sensor technology requires no special storage; could also be useful for detecting COVID-19
Urine of COVID-19 Patients Could Predict Who Will Develop Severe Disease
Inflammatory markers were higher in people with high blood pressure and diabetes
Our Natural World
Could Corals Use Sound to Communicate?
New evidence suggests corals may have genes involved in receiving or emitting sound
How Does a Nose Evolve into a Blowhole? Study Suggests There's More than One Way
Toothed and baleen whales show different patterns of blowhole development
Brain Development Is Surprisingly Similar between Humans and Other Primates
Study offers first comprehensive view of brain maturation across species
Staying Healthy
'Smart Shirt' Takes a Trip to Space for Science
High-tech shirt non-intrusively monitors astronauts' health during spaceflight
Why Older People Should Chill When It's Hot Out
Cooling off during extreme heat appears to help preserve cellular defenses
Researchers Uncover Potential New Way to Treat Dry Mouth
PDE4 inhibition induces salivation in mice; findings might also have implications for cystic fibrosis
Compound Found in Some Vegetables May Reduce Diabetes-Related Kidney Damage
Phenethyl isothiocyanate, derived from watercress and other cruciferous vegetables, shows benefits in rats
Omega-3 Supplements Help Kids with High Cholesterol Improve Lipid Profile
Fatty acid supplementation could fend off later heart disease in high-risk children
Prolonged Exposure to Extreme Heat and Humidity Increases Risk of Acute Kidney Injury
Findings could help future treatment and prevention measures
Heart Health
Depression Medication Could Also Protect Against Heart Disease
Researchers show antidepression drug also protects against clot formation in human blood
Potential Advancements in Treatment of PTSD and PTSD-related Cardiovascular Disease
Researchers explore renin-angiotensin system gene function for memory processing
Treating Cancer
Capsaicin Analog Could Help Treatment-Resistant Lung Cancer
Small cell lung cancer cells exposed to synthetic analog of chili pepper compound responded better to chemotherapy
Plant Compound Shows Promise Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
Cells from women with African American ancestry responded more strongly to the compound
Exercise Science
Got 10 Minutes? That's All You Need for this High-intensity Workout
Four-second cycling sprints improve exercise endurance and power
Dab on Deep Heat Cream to Improve Exercise Performance
Study finds boost in aerobic performance in athletes who used over-the-counter deep heat cream
Environmental Exposures
Five Studies Point to Dangers of Environmental Exposures
New research highlights surprising effects of invisible and often involuntary exposures
Exposure to Roundup® Extends Seizure-like Behavior in Roundworms
Findings have implications for human and environmental health
Other Medical News
Toward a Feasible Alternative to Liver Organ Transplant
New findings could lead to ways to keep transplanted adult liver cells functioning long term
Rapamycin May Exacerbate Age-related Arthritis Despite Life-extending Benefits
Rapamycin impairs mitochondrial function in guinea pig model
Machine learning could detect lung disorder in preemies better than traditional diagnostics
Light Therapy Helps Veterans Treated for Traumatic Brain Injury
Lightbox improves cognitive function and mood in veterans with TBI, pilot study finds
Self-reported Daytime Sleepiness Is Associated with Telomere Shortening
Shorter telomere length was found in people without sleep apnea
Diabetes Drug Could Protect Against Dangerous Infection
Metformin inhibited C. diff spread in three study models
