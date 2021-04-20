Experimental Biology 2021 press materials available now

Embargoed press materials are now available for the virtual Experimental Biology (EB) 2021 meeting, featuring cutting-edge multidisciplinary research from across the life sciences. EB 2021, to be held April 27-30, is the annual meeting of five scientific societies bringing together thousands of scientists and 25 guest societies in one interdisciplinary community.

Reporters are invited to join a live Q&A discussion of selected research announcements during a virtual EB press conference held online from 1-1:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, April 26, 2021 (RSVP by Friday, April 23). The press conference will feature the following five research highlights:

Racial disparities in heart disease may be linked to vitamin D deficiencyMouse study takes tissue-specific look at how blood pressure medications affect SARS-CoV-2 receptorsNew research addresses longstanding mystery on the anatomy of the Tyrannosaurus rex jawInflammation-induced mechanism might be linked with higher infection risk for veterans and people with metabolic disordersNew findings lay groundwork for turning previously unusable donor livers into transplantable organsFind these materials and more at our virtual newsroom:Airway cells exposed to SARS-CoV-2 spike protein exhibited persisting changes in gene expressionNew mouse model makes it easier and safer to study COVID-19 lung injuryResearch helps explain baffling neurological symptoms--and why they're so unpredictableResearchers announce new findings on treatments, health impacts and repercussions for science educationSensor technology requires no special storage; could also be useful for detecting COVID-19Inflammatory markers were higher in people with high blood pressure and diabetesNew evidence suggests corals may have genes involved in receiving or emitting soundToothed and baleen whales show different patterns of blowhole developmentStudy offers first comprehensive view of brain maturation across speciesHigh-tech shirt non-intrusively monitors astronauts' health during spaceflightCooling off during extreme heat appears to help preserve cellular defensesPDE4 inhibition induces salivation in mice; findings might also have implications for cystic fibrosisPhenethyl isothiocyanate, derived from watercress and other cruciferous vegetables, shows benefits in ratsFatty acid supplementation could fend off later heart disease in high-risk childrenFindings could help future treatment and prevention measuresResearchers show antidepression drug also protects against clot formation in human bloodResearchers explore renin-angiotensin system gene function for memory processingSmall cell lung cancer cells exposed to synthetic analog of chili pepper compound responded better to chemotherapyCells from women with African American ancestry responded more strongly to the compoundFour-second cycling sprints improve exercise endurance and powerStudy finds boost in aerobic performance in athletes who used over-the-counter deep heat creamNew research highlights surprising effects of invisible and often involuntary exposuresFindings have implications for human and environmental healthNew findings could lead to ways to keep transplanted adult liver cells functioning long termRapamycin impairs mitochondrial function in guinea pig modelMachine learning could detect lung disorder in preemies better than traditional diagnosticsLightbox improves cognitive function and mood in veterans with TBI, pilot study findsShorter telomere length was found in people without sleep apneaMetformin inhibited C. diff spread in three study models

