Potential advancements in treatment of PTSD and PTSD-related Cardiovascular disease

Rockville, Md. (April 27, 2021)--A new study reveals that renin-angiotensin system (RAS) genes within the amygdala--the brain region important for traumatic memory processing--express differently when the brain develops fearful memories, such as when people undergo traumatic stress. Researchers have found that medication may potentially be used as a pharmacological blockade of the angiotensin type 1 receptor, thereby improving components of fear memory as assessed by freezing behavior. The research team from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., will present their findings virtually at the American Physiological Society's (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2021.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a strong predictor of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death in the U.S. The RAS gene, which is critical for blood pressure regulation, is seen as a potentially important link between PTSD and CVD. This study examined the RAS within areas of the brain responsible for processing traumatic or fear-related memories and its effects on cardiovascular regulation. The researchers hoped that it would lead to new treatment and prevention strategies for both PTSD and PTSD-related CVD risk.

Current treatment options for PTSD are limited, and the causes of PTSD-CVD risk is unclear. These pre-clinical findings shed light on a potential therapeutic target and extend the current understanding for the regulation of brain RAS during fear learning and memory recall processes that are impaired in PTSD.

###

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: To schedule an interview with a member of the research team, and/or request the abstract, "Dynamic regulation of brain renin angiotensin system during fear memory reconsolidation," please contact the APS Communications Office or call 301.634.7314. Find more research highlights in the APS Newsroom.

About Experimental Biology 2021

Experimental Biology is the annual meeting of five societies that explores the latest research in physiology, anatomy, biochemistry and molecular biology, investigative pathology and pharmacology. With a mission to share the newest scientific concepts and research findings shaping clinical advances, the meeting offers an unparalleled opportunity for global exchange among scientists who represent dozens of scientific areas, from laboratory to translational to clinical research.

About the American Physiological Society

Physiology is a broad area of scientific inquiry that focuses on how molecules, cells, tissues and organs function in health and disease. The American Physiological Society connects a global, multidisciplinary community of more than 10,000 biomedical scientists and educators as part of its mission to advance scientific discovery, understand life and improve health. The Society drives collaboration and spotlights scientific discoveries through its 16 scholarly journals and programming that support researchers and educators in their work.