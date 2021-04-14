Expert reviews discuss key topics in bone disorders and chronic kidney disease

Twelve invited reviews in Calcified Tissue International provide a fascinating look at key topics in bone and CKD - from pathogenesis and epidemiology, to challenges in management, including after kidney transplantation

Metabolic bone disease is a common complication of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and involves a broad spectrum of disorders of mineral metabolism that result in both skeletal and extra-skeletal consequences.

A new special issue of Calcified Tissue International brings together a comprehensive series of state-of-the-art reviews which discuss key issues in CKD and mineral and bone disorders, known as CKD-MBD. Authored by a multidisciplinary group of leading international experts, the wide-ranging reviews aim to improve the understanding and management of CKD-MBD, and advance interdisciplinary knowledge.

Professors René Rizzoli and Stuart Ralston, Editors of Calcified Tissue International, stated:

"We greatly thank the authors for their contributions and the guest editors Professors J. B Cannata-Andía, N. Carrillo-López, and A. Ferreira, for curating this excellent series of reviews. The special issue brings together multidisciplinary expertise and covers many key topics of great importance to the field. We hope that these contributions will help to foster interaction among the diverse specializations involved in CKD-MBD research and clinical management."

The special issue comprises the following editorial and twelve invited reviews:

