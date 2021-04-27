Association of facial paralysis with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

What The Study Did: This analysis uses the World Health Organization pharmacovigilance database to explore the potential safety signal of facial paralysis after COVID-19 vaccination. When compared with other viral vaccines, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines did not display a signal of facial paralysis.

Authors: Charles Khouri, Pharm.D., of the University Grenoble Alpes and Grenoble Alpes University Hospital in Grenoble, France, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.2219)

