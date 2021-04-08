Association of symptoms of PTSD with posttraumatic psychological growth among US veterans during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This survey study uses self-reported data from a national study of veterans to assess the association of symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder with posttraumatic psychological growth (these are positive psychological changes such as an appreciation of life and personal growth) among U.S. veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Robert H. Pietrzak, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and the VA Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven, is the corresponding author.

