Complications of COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test

What The Study Did: This case series investigates the frequency and type of SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal test complications in Helsinki, Finland.

Authors: Anni Koskinen, M.D., Ph.D., of the Helsinki University Hospital in Finland, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.0715)

