Complications of COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab test

What The Study Did: This case series investigates the frequency and type of SARS-CoV-2 nasopharyngeal test complications in Helsinki, Finland.
Authors: Anni Koskinen, M.D., Ph.D., of the Helsinki University Hospital in Finland, is the corresponding author.
To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/
(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.0715)
Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.
###Media advisory: The full article is linked to this news release.
Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https:/