Caregiver perceptions of children's psychological well-being during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: This survey study examines the associations of school closure and exposure to COVID-19-related stressors with caregivers' perceptions of their children's mental well-being.

Authors: Tali Raviv, Ph.D., of the Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.11103)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

About JAMA Network Open: JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.