Examining association between wildfire air pollution, clinic visits for Eczema, itch

What The Study Did: Researchers looked at whether short-term exposure to air pollution from a 2018 California wildfire was associated with changes in the number of clinic visits for eczema or itch and medications prescribed for eczema.

Authors: Maria L. Wei, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author.

The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures.

