Examining association between gender-affirming surgeries, mental health outcomes

What The Study Did: The association between undergoing gender-affirming surgery and mental health outcomes was looked at in this study.

Authors: Anthony N. Almazan, B.A., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2021.0952)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

