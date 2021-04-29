Eye changes after 1 year of spaceflight

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated whether spending a year aboard the International Space Station was associated with worsening of spaceflight-associated structural changes to the eye.

Authors: Brandon R. Macias, Ph.D., of the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.0931)

The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures.

