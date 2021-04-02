News Release 

Excess deaths from COVID-19 and other causes in US

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did:
This study updates an analysis of deaths in the United States in 2020, including deaths due to COVID-19 as well as all other causes.

Authors:
Steven H. Woolf, M.D., M.P.H., of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.5199)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory:
The full study and editorial are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article 
This link will be live at the embargo time
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/10.1001/jama.2021.5199?guestAccessKey=250814ec-9818-4c7a-8f10-2f5379f68155&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=040221

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.