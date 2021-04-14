News Release 

Eczema severity, association with learning problems in children

JAMA Dermatology

Research News

What The Study Did: The association between severity of eczema among children and risk of being diagnosed with a learning disability was investigated in this study.

Authors: Joy Wan, M.D., M.S.C.E., of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.0008)

