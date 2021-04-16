News Release 

Fitted filtration efficiency of double masking during COVID-19 pandemic

JAMA Internal Medicine

What The Study Did: The fitted filtration efficiency of commonly available masks worn singly, doubled or in combinations was evaluated in this study.

Authors: Emily E. Sickbert-Bennett, Ph.D., M.S., of the UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

