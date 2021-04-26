Hand hygiene compliance rate during COVID-19 pandemic

What The Study Did: In this quality improvement study, hand hygiene compliance rates in a hospital with an automated hand hygiene monitoring system during the COVID-19 pandemic were assessed.

Authors: Rachel Marrs, D.N.P., R.N., C.I.C., of University of Chicago Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.1429)

