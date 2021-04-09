Helping people understand adverse events associated with COVID-19 vaccinations

What The Study Did:

This Viewpoint discusses potential associations between functional neurological disorder and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Authors:

David L. Perez, M.D., M.MSc., of Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

The article includes conflicts of interest disclosures.

