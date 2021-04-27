News Release 

Investigating association between age at diabetes onset, subsequent risk of dementia

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers examined whether younger age at onset of type 2 diabetes was associated with an increased risk of subsequent dementia.

Authors: Archana Singh-Manoux, Ph.D., of the Université de Paris, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.4001)

