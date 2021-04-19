Investigating epidural labor pain relief, offspring risk of autism spectrum disorders

What The Study Did: This population-based study of multiple databases from Canada found no association between epidural labor pain relief and risk of autism spectrum disorders in children.

Authors: Elizabeth Wall-Wieler, Ph.D., of the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.0376)

