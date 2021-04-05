Incidence of blood clots in adults tested for SARS-CoV-2

What The Study Did: The 30-day incidence of outpatient and hospital-associated blood clots following SARS-CoV-2 testing among adults in a large health system was examined in this study.

Authors: Nareg H. Roubinian, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0488)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.