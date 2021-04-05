News Release 

Incidence of blood clots in adults tested for SARS-CoV-2

JAMA Internal Medicine

Research News

What The Study Did: The 30-day incidence of outpatient and hospital-associated blood clots following SARS-CoV-2 testing among adults in a large health system was examined in this study.

Authors: Nareg H. Roubinian, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente Northern California in Oakland, is the corresponding author.

