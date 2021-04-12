Linking HIV screening with COVID-19 testing at an urban emergency department

What The Study Did: The results of incorporating HIV screening into COVID-19 testing at an emergency department in Chicago are reported in this study.

Authors: David Pitrak, M.D., of the University of Chicago Medicine, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0839)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

