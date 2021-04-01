News Release 

Mask mandates, on-premises dining and COVID-19

JAMA

Research News

What The Article Says: This JAMA Insights Clinical Update from the CDC's COVID-19 Response Team discusses the association of changes in COVID-19 case rates and death rates with implementation of state-issued mask mandates and allowance of any on-premises restaurant dining.

Authors: Gery P. Guy Jr, Ph.D., M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.5455)

