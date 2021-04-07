News Release 

New dermatologic presentation associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection

JAMA Dermatology

Research News

What The Study Did:
Researchers report on the observation of a newly associated mucocutaneous eruption in a pediatric patient with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection

Authors:
Zachary E. Holcomb, M.D., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:
Visit our For The Media website at this link
https://media.jamanetwork.com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.0385)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory:
The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article 
This link will be live at the embargo time
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamadermatology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.0385?guestAccessKey=e0c3492a-59c9-414a-9dc0-e1c8060c0fb9&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=040721

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.