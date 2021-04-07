New dermatologic presentation associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection

What The Study Did:

Researchers report on the observation of a newly associated mucocutaneous eruption in a pediatric patient with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection

Authors:

Zachary E. Holcomb, M.D., of Boston Children's Hospital, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2021.0385)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory:

The full study is linked to this news release.