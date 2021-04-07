Ocular assessments of newborns gestationally exposed to maternal COVID-19 infection

What The Study Did:

This case series examines whether maternal SARS-CoV-2 is associated with outcomes in the eyes of their newborns.

Authors:

Olívia Pereira Kiappe, M.D., M.Sc., of Universidade Federal de São Paulo in Brazil, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.1088)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.