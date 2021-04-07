News Release 

Ocular assessments of newborns gestationally exposed to maternal COVID-19 infection

JAMA Ophthalmology

This case series examines whether maternal SARS-CoV-2 is associated with outcomes in the eyes of their newborns.

Olívia Pereira Kiappe, M.D., M.Sc., of Universidade Federal de São Paulo in Brazil, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.1088)

