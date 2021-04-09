News Release 

Out-of-pocket health care expenses before, after Affordable Care Act

What The Study Did:
Researchers analyzed changes in out-of-pocket health care expenses in the United States during the last two decades.

Authors:
Amit Jain, M.D., of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.5499)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

