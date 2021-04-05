Predicting critical illness among patients hospitalized with COVID-19

What The Study Did: A clinical risk assessment tool developed in China was tested with a group of patients in Spain to evaluate its ability to predict critical illness among patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Europe.

Authors: Oscar Moreno-Perez, M.D., Ph.D., of the Alicante General University Hospital-Alicante Institute of Sanitary and Biomedical Research in Alicante, Spain, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamainternmed.2021.0491)

