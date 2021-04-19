Paternal drinking before pregnancy, risk of birth defects

What The Study Did: This study examined the association of paternal drinking before pregnancy with the risk of birth defects in children among couples in China.

Authors: Xiaotian Li, M.D., Ph.D., of Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.0291)

Editor's Note: The article includes funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

The full study is linked to this news release.