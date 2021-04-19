News Release 

Paternal drinking before pregnancy, risk of birth defects

What The Study Did: This study examined the association of paternal drinking before pregnancy with the risk of birth defects in children among couples in China.

Authors: Xiaotian Li, M.D., Ph.D., of Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, China, is the corresponding author.

