Prenatal opioid exposure, risk of infant death

What The Study Did: Researchers compared the risk of death between infants with and without prenatal opioid exposure and also the difference in risk if diagnosed with neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.

Authors: JoAnna K. Leyenaar, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., of Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamapediatrics.2021.6364)

