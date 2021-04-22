News Release 

Racial/ethnic disparities in ophthalmology clinical trials of FDA-approved drugs

JAMA Ophthalmology

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers investigated racial/ethnic representation in clinical trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of ophthalmology drugs from 2000 to 2020.

Authors: Shriji Patel, M.D., of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https://media.jamanetwork.com/ 

(doi:10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.0857)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

#  #  #

Media advisory: The full article and commentary are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaophthalmology/fullarticle/10.1001/jamaophthalmol.2021.0857?guestAccessKey=f4af98d5-6304-481b-816d-610b4b6332b3&utm_source=For_The_Media&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ftm_links&utm_content=tfl&utm_term=042221

###

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.