News Release 

Racial/ethnic disparities of suicide prediction models after mental health visits

JAMA Psychiatry

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers evaluated racial/ethnic differences in the performance of statistical models that use health record data to predict the risk of suicide after an outpatient mental health visit.

Authors: R. Yates Coley, Ph.D., of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, is the corresponding author.

(DOI: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2021.0493)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

