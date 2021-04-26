News Release 

Racial, ethnic differences in marijuana use in e-cigarettes among adolescents

JAMA Pediatrics

What The Study Did: This survey study looked at how common is the use of marijuana in e-cigarettes among students in grades 6 to 12 and also changes in use by racial and ethnic groups from 2017 to 2020.

Authors: Christina V. Watson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is the corresponding author.

