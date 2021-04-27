News Release 

Reasons for admissions to children's hospitals during COVID-19

JAMA

Research News

What The Study Did: Researchers compared reasons for hospitalizations in children's hospitals in the United States before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authors: Jay G. Berry, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author.

