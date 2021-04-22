Representation of racial/ethnic minorities, women in clinical trials of managing hearing loss

What The Study Did: This review of 125 U.S.-based clinical trials that investigated the management of hearing loss assessed representation in the trials by race/ethnicity and sex.

Authors: Carrie Nieman M.D., M.P.H., of the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2021.0550)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflicts of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

