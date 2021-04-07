State immigrant policies and preterm births

What The Study Did:

In this observational study of 3.4 million live births in 2018, criminalizing immigrant policies were associated with higher rates of preterm birth for Black women born outside the U.S., while inclusive immigrant policies were associated with lower preterm birth for all women born outside the U.S.,particularly White women born outside the U.S.

Authors:

May Sudhinaraset, Ph.D., of the Jonathan and Karin Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, is the corresponding author.

To access the embargoed study:

Visit our For The Media website at this link

https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.4482)

Editor's Note: The article includes conflict of interest and funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, conflict of interest and financial disclosures, and funding and support.

###

Media advisory:

The full study is linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article

This link will be live at the embargo time

http://jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jamanetworkopen/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jamanetworkopen. 2021. 4482?utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_term= 040721

About JAMA Network Open:

JAMA Network Open is the new online-only open access general medical journal from the JAMA Network. On weekdays, the journal publishes peer-reviewed clinical research and commentary in more than 40 medical and health subject areas. Every article is free online from the day of publication.