USPSTF reaffirms recommendation of screening for high blood pressure in adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) reaffirms its earlier recommendation of screening for high blood pressure in adults 18 years or older with office blood pressure measurement and obtaining measurements outside of the clinical setting for confirming a diagnosis of high blood pressure before starting treatment. Hypertension affects approximately 45% of adults in the United States and is a major contributing risk factor for heart failure, heart attack, stroke and chronic kidney disease. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this recommendation reaffirms its 2015 statement.

To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at this link https:/ / media. jamanetwork. com/

(doi:10.1001/jama.2021.4987)

Editor's Note: Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.

Note : More information about the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, its process, and its recommendations can be found on the newsroom page of its website.

# # #

To contact the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, email the Media Coordinator at Newsroom@USPSTF.net "> Newsroom@USPSTF.net or call 301-951-9203. The full report and related articles are linked to this news release.

Embed this link to provide your readers free access to the full-text article This link will be live at the embargo time and all USPSTF articles remain free indefinitely https:/ / jamanetwork. com/ journals/ jama/ fullarticle/ 10. 1001/ jama. 2021. 4987?guestAccessKey= c8495ab3-4ccb-458d-8d4e-459494e5e792&utm_source= For_The_Media&utm_medium= referral&utm_campaign= ftm_links&utm_content= tfl&utm_term= 042721

###