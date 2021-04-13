USPSTF statement on screening for vitamin D deficiency in adults

Bottom Line: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the current evidence is insufficient to make a recommendation about screening for vitamin D deficiency in asymptomatic adults. Vitamin D performs an important role in bone metabolism. Requirements may vary by individual and no one blood vitamin D level defines deficiency. The USPSTF routinely makes recommendations about the effectiveness of preventive care services and this recommendation updates and is consistent with its 2014 statement.

