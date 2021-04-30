31% of dogs and 40% of cats tested positive to COVID-19 after owners' diagnoses

31 percent of pet dogs and 40 percent of pet cats tested positive to COVID-19 after their owners' own diagnoses, though under half displayed symptoms, in small Brazilian study.
Article Title: Investigation of SARS-CoV-2 infection in dogs and cats of humans diagnosed with COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
