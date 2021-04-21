Guilt and social pressure lead people to underreport COVID-19 protocol violations, according to study of experimental data across 12 countries.

Article Title: A guilt-free strategy increases self-reported non-compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures: Experimental evidence from 12 countries

Funding: J.-F. Daoust acknowledges the financial support from SSPS Open Access (University of Edinburgh). M. Foucault and S. Brouard acknowledge the financial support from ANR - REPEAT grant (Special COVID-19), CNRS, Fondation de l'innovation politique, as well as regions Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Occitanie. Richard Nadeau and Éric Bélanger acknowledge the financial support from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC/CRSH). M. Becher gratefully acknowledges IAST funding from the ANR under the Investments for the Future ("Investissements d'Avenir'") program, grant ANR-17-EURE-0010. D. Stegmueller acknowledges funding from Duke University and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF-2017S1A3A2066657). The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https:/ / journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0249914

###