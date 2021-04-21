Handwriting analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls indicates text was written by multiple scribes

Handwriting analysis of one of the Dead Sea Scrolls indicates the biblical text was likely written by multiple scribes, who mirrored one another's writing styles.

###

Article Title: Artificial intelligence based writer identification generates new evidence for the unknown scribes of the Dead Sea Scrolls exemplified by the Great Isaiah Scroll (1QIsaa)

Funding: 'Mladen Popovi? Project: The Hands that Wrote the Bible Grant Number: ERC Starting Grant 640497 European Research Council https:/ / erc. europa. eu/ The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish, or preparation of the manuscript.'

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.