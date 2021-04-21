IMAGE: Fig 1. The frequency of responses for each Likert point for the day judgement (upper panel), week judgment (middle panel) and 8-month judgment (lower panel).
view more
Credit: Ogden, 2021, PLOS ONE (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Time seems to pass more slowly in the UK COVID-19 lockdown - especially for people who are depressed, shielding or dissatisfied with social interactions
###
Article Title: Distortions to the passage of time during England's second national lockdown: A role for depression
Funding: The author received no specific funding for this work.
Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.
Article URL:
https:/
/ journals. plos. org/ plosone/ article?id= 10. 1371/ journal. pone. 0250412
Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.