Time seems to pass more slowly in the UK COVID-19 lockdown

IMAGE: Fig 1. The frequency of responses for each Likert point for the day judgement (upper panel), week judgment (middle panel) and 8-month judgment (lower panel). view more 

Credit: Ogden, 2021, PLOS ONE (CC-BY 4.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Time seems to pass more slowly in the UK COVID-19 lockdown - especially for people who are depressed, shielding or dissatisfied with social interactions

Article Title: Distortions to the passage of time during England's second national lockdown: A role for depression

Funding: The author received no specific funding for this work.

Competing Interests: The authors have declared that no competing interests exist.

Article URL: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0250412

