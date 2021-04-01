SLAS Technology April issue dives into reactive oxygen species

Oak Brook, IL - The April edition of SLAS Technology features the cover article "Therapeutic Potential of Reactive Oxygen Species: State of the Art and Recent Advances" by Valeria Graceffa, Ph.D. (Institute of Technology Sligo, Sligo, Ireland).

The cover article explores the therapeutic potential of reactive oxygen species (ROS) including applications ranging from wound healing and hair growth enhancement, to cancer treatment, stem cell differentiation and tissue engineering. At low concentrations, ROS can be utilized as inexpensive and convenient inducers of tissue regeneration, triggering stem cell differentiation and enhancing collagen synthesis. Recent cancer studies have represented ROS as the 'Achilles Heels' of cancers given their high basal levels, leaving tumoral cells unable to sufficiently handle the additional source of oxidative stress. Because of this, higher doses of ROS are used for targeted killing of tumor cells. Lack of understanding of the technicalities between anabolic and cytotoxic effects means limited ROS clinical translation opportunities. While there is ample potential for the use of ROS, new strategies to control temporal pattern of ROS release have yet to be developed.

The April issue of SLAS Technology includes six articles of original research including:

Highly Versatile Cloud-Based Automation Solution for the Remote Design and Execution of Experiment Protocols during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Metabolomic Signatures in Pediatric Crohn's Disease Patients with Mild or Quiescent Disease Treated with Partial Enteral Nutrition: A Feasibility Study

Acoustic Ejection/Full-Scan Mass Spectrometry Analysis for High-Throughput Compound Plate Quality Control

An Emerging Fluorescence-Based Technique for Quantification and Protein Profiling of Extracellular Vesicles

Development of an Enhanced Throughput Radial Cell Migration Device

A Variable Scheduling Maintenance Culture Platform for Mammalian Cells

Other articles include:

Application of Artificial Intelligence to Address Issues Related to the COVID-19 Virus

Recent Developments in Bacterial Chemotaxis Analysis Based on the Microfluidic System

Development of a Gold Nanoparticle-Based Colorimetric Sensor for Water for Injection At-Line Impurity Testing

Integrating Mobile Robots into Automated Laboratory Processes: A Suitable Workflow Management System

