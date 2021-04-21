Mobility in terrestrial and underwater wireless sensor networks

A Wireless Sensor Network--a set of sensor nodes placed in different locations that sense their surroundings and transmit sensed data--can have a range of applications related to the environment, healthcare, transportation, security, and other areas. An analysis of published research provides an overview of the ability of "mobile elements" to improve terrestrial and underwater Wireless Sensor Networks.

As described in the analysis published in the International Journal of Communication Systems, mobile elements improve communication between sensor nodes by visiting static sensor nodes and collecting their data. This leads to a decrease in energy consumption, improvement in energy efficiency, and extension of the network lifetime.

