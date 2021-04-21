Pharmacist-led programs help prevent medication harm in older adults in care facilities

An analysis of published studies indicates that pharmacist-led efforts can reduce medication-related harms--such as cognitive impairment, falls, drug-drug interactions, and bacterial infections--in older adults in residential aged care facilities. The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

In the analysis of 23 studies, investigators found several pharmacist-led interventions that reduce various medication-related harms in older people permanently living in residential aged care facilities.

The most frequent single-component pharmacist-led intervention involved performing medication reviews with patients and clinicians. Medication reviews and education programs for healthcare professionals were the most common components in multicomponent interventions.

