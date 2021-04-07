Study examines ADHD symptoms, stress, and resilience in college students

In a study of 558 college students, those who reported more symptoms associated with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) also reported higher levels of stress. Students reporting higher levels of ADHD symptoms also reported lower levels of resilience, according to the study published in the Journal of College Counseling.

Each of the 4 protective factors of resilience--social skills, social support, goal efficacy (the perception of one's own ability to reach a goal), and planning and prioritizing behaviors--influenced the relationship between ADHD symptoms and perceived stress.

"The results offer hope to students, because each of the resilience factors can be strengthened at any point in life either on one's own or with the help of a counselor," said senior author Shelia M. Kennison, PhD, Department of Psychology, Oklahoma State University.

###