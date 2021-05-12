Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 4 Publishes

https:/ / www. sciencedirect. com/ journal/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/ vol/ 11/ issue/ 4

Special Issue: The Biological Fate of Drug Nanocarriers

This special issue includes seven review and nine research articles from some leading scientists in the field that further the discussion on subtopics of in vivo fate of drug nanocarriers.

Guest Editors: Wei Wu, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmacy, Fudan University, Shanghai, China; Tonglei Li, Professor, Department of Industrial & Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA; Ying Zheng, Professor, State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, University of Macau, Macau, China.

The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.

Featured papers in this issue are:

Intracellular uptake of nanocrystals: Probing with aggregation-induced emission of fluorescence and kinetic modelling by authors Jifen Zhang, Clairissa D. Corpstein and Tonglei Li, (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 09. 017 ). Nanocrystals of tetrakis (4-hydroxyphenyl) ethylene (THPE) were incubated with KB cells and the intracellular uptake was characterized by confocal microscopy and flow cytometry based on aggregation-induced emission property of THPE, as well as quantitative analyses of THPE. The intracellular dissolution kinetics model was established to further understand the cellular absorption mechanism of nanocrystals.

Impact of particle size and pH on protein corona formation of solid lipid nanoparticles: A proof-of-concept study by authors Wenhao Wang, Zhengwei Huang, Yanbei Li, Wenhua Wang, Jiayu Shi, Fangqin Fu, Ying Huang, Xin Pan and Chuanbin Wu (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 023 ). Different protein corona formation phenomena were shown in solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNS) with the various size and medium pH. The biological effect and the underlying interaction mechanisms were studied to provide a systematic perspective.

In vivo dissolution of poorly water-soluble drugs: Proof of concept based on fluorescence bioimaging by authors Yinqian Yang, Yongjiu Lv, Chengying Shen, Tingting Shi, Haisheng He, Jianping Qi, Xiaochun Dong, Weili Zhao, Yi Lu, and Wei Wu (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 08. 002 Authentic in vitro?in vivo correlation should be established between in vitro dissolution and in vivo dissolution which however has never been determined accurately. This study provides proof of concept of in vivo dissolution based on live imaging of fluorescently hybridized crystals of a model poorly water-soluble drug fenofibrate.

Other articles published in the issue include:

Reviews

Innate and adaptive immune responses toward nanomedicines

Iara Maíra de Oliveira Vian, Sabrina Roussel, Joan Defrên, Eliana Martins Lim, Frédéric Barabé, Nicolas Bertrand

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 022

Recent advances in drug delivery applications of cubosomes, hexosomes, and solid lipid nanoparticles

Anan Yaghmur, Huiling Mu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 013

Effect of physicochemical properties on in vivo fate of nanoparticle-based cancer immunotherapies

Yongchao Wang, Jinjin Wang, Dandan Zhu, Yufei Wang, Guangchao Qing, Yuxuan Zhang, Xiaoxuan Liu, Xing-Jie Liang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 007

Exploration and insights into the cellular internalization and intracellular fate of amphiphilic polymeric nanocarriers

Samrat Mazumdar, Deepak Chitkar, Anupama Mittal

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 019

Intranasal delivery of nanostructured lipid carriers, solid lipid nanoparticles and nanoemulsions: A current overview of in vivo studies

Cláudia Pina Costa, João Nuno Moreira, José Manuel Sousa Lobo, Ana Catarina Silva

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 012

Biological drug and drug delivery-mediated immunotherapy

Qingqing Xiao, Xiaotong Li, Yi Li, Zhenfeng Wu, Chenjie Xu, Zhongjian Chen, Wei Ha

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 12. 018

The role of caveolin-1 in the biofate and efficacy of anti-tumor drugs and their nano-drug delivery systems

Canyu Yang, Bing He, Wenbing Dai, Hua Zhang, Ying Zheng, Xueqing Wang, Qiang Zhang

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 020 Original Articles

The contribution of absorption of integral nanocrystals to enhancement of oral bioavailability of quercetin

Baode Shen, Chengying Shen, Weifeng Zhu, Hailong Yuan

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 015

In vivo testing of mucus-permeating nanoparticles for oral insulin delivery using Caenorhabditis elegans as a model under hyperglycemic conditions

Ana L. Martínez-López, Carlos J. González-Navarro, Paula Aranaz, José L. Vizmanos, Juan M. Irachea

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 020

The biological fate of the polymer nanocarrier material monomethoxy poly(ethylene glycol)-block-poly(,l-lactic acid) in rat

Xiangjun Meng, Zhi Zhang, Jin Tong, Hui Sun, John Paul Fawcett, Jingkai Gu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 02. 018

Gastrointestinal lipolysis and trans-epithelial transport of SMEDDS via oral route

Fei Xia, Zhongjian Chen, Quangang Zhu, Jianping Qi, Xiaochun Dong, Weili Zhao, Wei Wu, Yi Lu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2021. 03. 006

Intracellular uptake of nanocrystals: Probing with aggregation-induced emission of fluorescence and kinetic modeling

Jifen Zhang, Clairissa D. Corpstein, Tonglei Li

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 09. 017

Impact of particle size and pH on protein corona formation of solid lipid nanoparticles: A proof-of-concept study

Wenhao Wang, Zhengwei Huang, Yanbei Li, Wenhua Wang, Jiayu Shi, Fangqin Fu, Ying Huang, Xin Pan, Chuanbin Wu

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 10. 023

Uptake and trafficking of different sized PLGA nanoparticles by dendritic cells in imiquimod-induced psoriasis-like mice model

Zibei Lin, Long Xi, Shaokui Chen, Jinsong Tao, Yan Wang, Xin Chen, Ping Li, Zhenping Wang, Ying Zheng

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 11. 008 Short Communication

Intracellular aggregation of peptide-reprogrammed small molecule nanoassemblies enhances cancer chemotherapy and combinatorial immunotherapy

Jinrong Peng, Yao Xiao, Qian Yang, Qingya Liu, Yu Chen, Kun Shi, Ying Hao, Ruxia Han, Zhiyong Qian

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. apsb. 2020. 06. 013

For more information please visit https:/ / www. journals. elsevier. com/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/

Editorial Board: https:/ / www. journals. elsevier. com/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b/ editorial-board

APSB is available on ScienceDirect (https:/ / www. sciencedirect. com/ journal/ acta-pharmaceutica-sinica-b ).

Submissions to APSB may be made using Editorial Manager® (https:/ / www. editorialmanager. com/ apsb/ default. aspx ).

CiteScore: 10.5

Impact Factor: 7.097

5-Year Impact Factor: 7.865

Source Normalized Impact per Paper (SNIP): 2.210

SCImago Journal Rank (SJR): 1.792

ISSN 2211-3835

###