Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Volume 11, Issue 4 Publishes
Special Issue: The Biological Fate of Drug Nanocarriers
This special issue includes seven review and nine research articles from some leading scientists in the field that further the discussion on subtopics of in vivo fate of drug nanocarriers.
Guest Editors: Wei Wu, Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, School of Pharmacy, Fudan University, Shanghai, China; Tonglei Li, Professor, Department of Industrial & Physical Pharmacy, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA; Ying Zheng, Professor, State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine, Institute of Chinese Medical Sciences, University of Macau, Macau, China.
The Journal of the Institute of Materia Medica, the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Chinese Pharmaceutical Association, Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B (APSB) is a monthly journal, in English, which publishes significant original research articles, rapid communications and high quality reviews of recent advances in all areas of pharmaceutical sciences -- including pharmacology, pharmaceutics, medicinal chemistry, natural products, pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical analysis and pharmacokinetics.
Featured papers in this issue are:
Intracellular uptake of nanocrystals: Probing with aggregation-induced emission of fluorescence and kinetic modelling by authors Jifen Zhang, Clairissa D. Corpstein and Tonglei Li, (https:/
Impact of particle size and pH on protein corona formation of solid lipid nanoparticles: A proof-of-concept study by authors Wenhao Wang, Zhengwei Huang, Yanbei Li, Wenhua Wang, Jiayu Shi, Fangqin Fu, Ying Huang, Xin Pan and Chuanbin Wu (https:/
In vivo dissolution of poorly water-soluble drugs: Proof of concept based on fluorescence bioimaging by authors Yinqian Yang, Yongjiu Lv, Chengying Shen, Tingting Shi, Haisheng He, Jianping Qi, Xiaochun Dong, Weili Zhao, Yi Lu, and Wei Wu (https:/
Other articles published in the issue include:
Reviews
Innate and adaptive immune responses toward nanomedicines
Iara Maíra de Oliveira Vian, Sabrina Roussel, Joan Defrên, Eliana Martins Lim, Frédéric Barabé, Nicolas Bertrand
Recent advances in drug delivery applications of cubosomes, hexosomes, and solid lipid nanoparticles
Anan Yaghmur, Huiling Mu
Effect of physicochemical properties on in vivo fate of nanoparticle-based cancer immunotherapies
Yongchao Wang, Jinjin Wang, Dandan Zhu, Yufei Wang, Guangchao Qing, Yuxuan Zhang, Xiaoxuan Liu, Xing-Jie Liang
Exploration and insights into the cellular internalization and intracellular fate of amphiphilic polymeric nanocarriers
Samrat Mazumdar, Deepak Chitkar, Anupama Mittal
Intranasal delivery of nanostructured lipid carriers, solid lipid nanoparticles and nanoemulsions: A current overview of in vivo studies
Cláudia Pina Costa, João Nuno Moreira, José Manuel Sousa Lobo, Ana Catarina Silva
Biological drug and drug delivery-mediated immunotherapy
Qingqing Xiao, Xiaotong Li, Yi Li, Zhenfeng Wu, Chenjie Xu, Zhongjian Chen, Wei Ha
The role of caveolin-1 in the biofate and efficacy of anti-tumor drugs and their nano-drug delivery systems
Canyu Yang, Bing He, Wenbing Dai, Hua Zhang, Ying Zheng, Xueqing Wang, Qiang Zhang
https:/ Original Articles
Original Articles
The contribution of absorption of integral nanocrystals to enhancement of oral bioavailability of quercetin
Baode Shen, Chengying Shen, Weifeng Zhu, Hailong Yuan
In vivo testing of mucus-permeating nanoparticles for oral insulin delivery using Caenorhabditis elegans as a model under hyperglycemic conditions
Ana L. Martínez-López, Carlos J. González-Navarro, Paula Aranaz, José L. Vizmanos, Juan M. Irachea
The biological fate of the polymer nanocarrier material monomethoxy poly(ethylene glycol)-block-poly(,l-lactic acid) in rat
Xiangjun Meng, Zhi Zhang, Jin Tong, Hui Sun, John Paul Fawcett, Jingkai Gu
Gastrointestinal lipolysis and trans-epithelial transport of SMEDDS via oral route
Fei Xia, Zhongjian Chen, Quangang Zhu, Jianping Qi, Xiaochun Dong, Weili Zhao, Wei Wu, Yi Lu
Intracellular uptake of nanocrystals: Probing with aggregation-induced emission of fluorescence and kinetic modeling
Jifen Zhang, Clairissa D. Corpstein, Tonglei Li
Impact of particle size and pH on protein corona formation of solid lipid nanoparticles: A proof-of-concept study
Wenhao Wang, Zhengwei Huang, Yanbei Li, Wenhua Wang, Jiayu Shi, Fangqin Fu, Ying Huang, Xin Pan, Chuanbin Wu
Uptake and trafficking of different sized PLGA nanoparticles by dendritic cells in imiquimod-induced psoriasis-like mice model
Zibei Lin, Long Xi, Shaokui Chen, Jinsong Tao, Yan Wang, Xin Chen, Ping Li, Zhenping Wang, Ying Zheng
Short Communication
Intracellular aggregation of peptide-reprogrammed small molecule nanoassemblies enhances cancer chemotherapy and combinatorial immunotherapy
Jinrong Peng, Yao Xiao, Qian Yang, Qingya Liu, Yu Chen, Kun Shi, Ying Hao, Ruxia Han, Zhiyong Qian
###