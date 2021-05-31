The intriguing chemistry and biology of sulfur?containing natural products from marine microorganisms (1987-2020)
https:/
###
This article provides the most up to date review of sulfur-containing natural products from marine microorganisms from their first reporting in January 1987 to December 2020.
Article reference: Hai, Y., Wei, MY., Wang, CY. et al. The intriguing chemistry and biology of sulfur-containing natural products from marine microorganisms (1987-2020). Mar Life Sci Technol (2021). https:/
Keywords: Sulfur-containing natural products, marine microorganisms, molecular diversity, bioactivities, marine drugs
Marine Life Science & Technology (MLST) provides a platform that introduces new discoveries and theories associated with marine organisms, bioresources, and biotechnology. The journal is intended for marine scientists, biological oceanographers, conservation biologists, marine technologists, policy makers and legislators. Accordingly, we publish original research papers across a broad range of marine life sciences and technologies with an emphasis on synergistic interactions of multiple disciplines. Both theoretical and practical papers are welcome, including laboratory and field experimental studies relevant to marine life science and technology. Focused reviews, viewpoints, comments, and short communications are also accepted. As the journal's aim is to foster multidisciplinary approaches to marine sciences, authors are encouraged to emphasise the relevance of their work in relation across the journals key-disciplines.
For more information, please visit https:/
Editorial Board: https:/
MLST is available on SpringerLink (https:/
Submissions to MLST may be made using ScholarOne ManuscriptsTM (https:/
Abstracted and indexed in:
Astrophysics Data System (ADS)
CNKI
Dimensions
EBSCO Discovery Service
Google Scholar
Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China
Meta
Naver
OCLC WorldCat Discovery Service
ProQuest-ExLibris Primo
ProQuest-ExLibris Summon
TD Net Discovery Service
ISSN 2662-1746