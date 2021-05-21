The journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the final issue of Volume 5

Beijing, 19 May 2021: the journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published a new issue, Volume 5 Issue 4.

This issue brings together important research from leading cardiologists in US and China in a combination of reviews, original research and case reports.

REVIEWS

Pei Huang, Yi Zhang, Yi Tang, Qinghua Fu, Zhaofen Zheng, Xiaoyan Yang and Yingli Yu

Progress in the Study of the Left Atrial Function Index in Cardiovascular Disease:

A Literature Review (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ 3vruva37 )

Nikhil H. Shah, Steven J. Ross, Steve A. Noutong Njapo, Justin Merritt, Andrew Kolarich, Michael Kaufmann, William M. Miles, David E. Winchester, Thomas A. Burkart and Matthew McKillop

Better Than You Think--Appropriate Use of Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators at a Single Academic Center: A Retrospective Review (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk05 )

RESEARCH PAPERS

Zesen Han, Lihong Lai, Zhaokun Pu and Lan Yang

A Nomogram to Predict Patients with Obstructive Coronary Artery Disease: Development and Validation (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk01 )

Wenxiu Liu, Yutong Guo, Yue Liu, Jiaxing Sun and Xinhua Yin

Calcium-Sensing Receptor of Immune Cells and Diseases (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk009 )

Zeyi Cheng, Miaomiao Qi, Chengyuan Zhang and Yanxia Mao

Myocardial Fibrosis in the Pathogenesis, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk008 )

Diqing Wang, Zhengfei He, Sihua Chen and Jianlin Du

The Relationship between Abnormal Circadian Blood Pressure Rhythm and Risk of Readmission in Patients with Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk014 )

Yu-quan Zheng and Xiao-mei Li

Comparison of Diagnostic Effects of T2-Weighted Imaging, DWI, SWI, and DTI in Acute Cerebral Infarction (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk012 )

CASE REPORTS

Lei Zhang, Tiewei Lv, Xiaoyan Liu, Chuan Feng, Min Zheng, Jie Tian and Huichao Sun

A Case of Pediatric Heart Failure Caused by Anomalous Origin of the Left Coronary Artery from

the Pulmonary Artery: Case Report and Literature Review (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ euk585 )

Yiqian Ding, Wei Li, Yanqiu Liu, Min Ye, Liangping Cheng, Donghong Liu, Hong Lin and Fengjuan Yao

Mediastinal Tuberculoma Mimicking Malignant Cardiac Tumor: A Case Report (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ eurk587 )

Li Jingxiu, Zhang Fujun, Wei Xijin and Peng Ding

Using Three-Dimensional Lorenz Scatter Plots to Detect Patients with Atrioventricular Node Double Path Caused by Interpolated Ventricular Premature Systoles: A Case Study (https:/ / tinyurl. com/ 006eka )

###