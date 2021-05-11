Toxicity and Challenges in Transferability of Surface-functionalized Metallic Nanoparticles

https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0047

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. In this review the authors Muhammad Arif Asghar, Rabia Ismail Yousuf, Muhammad Harris Shoaib, Muhammad Arif Asghar and Nazish Mumtaz from Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, Pakistan, University of Karachi, Karachi, Pakistan, Food and Marine Resources Research Centre, Pakistan and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Karachi, Pakistan discuss toxicity and challenges in transferability of surface-functionalized metallic nanoparticles from animal models to humans.

The unique size and surface morphology of nanoparticles (NPs) have substantially influenced all aspects of human life, making nanotechnology a novel and promising field for various applications in biomedical sciences.

Metallic NPs have garnered immense interest over the last few decades due to their promising optical, electrical, and biological properties. However, the aggregation and the toxic nature of these NPs have restricted their utilization in more optimized applications. The optimum selection of biopolymers and biological macromolecules for surface functionalization of metallic NPs will significantly improve their biological applicability and biocompatibility.

The authors review recent strategies involved in surface functionalization of metallic NPs, their specific biomedical applications, and comparison of their in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo toxicities with non-functionalized metallic NPs and discuss the various challenges for metallic NPs to undergo human clinical trials

###

Article reference: Muhammad Arif Asghar, Rabia Ismail Yousuf, Muhammad Harris Shoaib, Muhammad Arif Asghar and Nazish Mumtaz, A Review on Toxicity and Challenges in Transferability of Surface-functionalized Metallic Nanoparticles from Animal Models to Humans. BIO Integration, 2021, https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 15212/ bioi-2020-0047

BIO Integration is fully open access journal which will allow for the rapid dissemination of multidisciplinary views driving the progress of modern medicine.

As part of its mandate to help bring interesting work and knowledge from around the world to a wider audience, BIOI will actively support authors through open access publishing and through waiving author fees in its first years. Also, publication support for authors whose first language is not English will be offered in areas such as manuscript development, English language editing and artwork assistance.

BIOI is now open for submissions; articles can be submitted online at:

https:/ / mc04. manuscriptcentral. com/ bioi

Please visit http://www. bio-integration. org to learn more about the journal.

Editorial Board: https:/ / bio-integration. org/ editorial-board/

Please visit http://www. bio-integration. org to learn more about the journal.

Editorial Board: https:/ / bio-integration. org/ editorial-board/

BIOI is available on the IngentaConnect platform (https:/ / www. ingentaconnect. com/ content/ cscript/ bioi ) and at the BIO Integration website (http://www. bio-integration. org ).

Submissions may be made using ScholarOne (https:/ / mc04. manuscriptcentral. com/ bioi ).

There are no author submission or article processing fees.

Follow BIOI on Twitter @JournalBio; Facebook (https:/ / www. facebook. com/ BIO-Integration-Journal-108140854107716/ ) and LinkedIn (https:/ / www. linkedin. com/ company/ bio-integration-journal/ ).

ISSN 2712-0074

eISSN 2712-0082

Keywords: Biomedical applications, comparative toxicity, human clinical trials, metallic nanoparticles, nanotechnology, surface functionalization.